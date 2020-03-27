|
|
Geraldine MacNeal, 72, of Hazle Twp. passed away Wednesday at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mildred (Wedgie) Moyer and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, country dancing and spending time with family, especially Sunday dinners with her whole family and playing name that tune.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Robert, Michael, George, Calvin, Philip and Herbert Moyer Jr.; and sisters, Bernadette Yanic, Marie Nahay and Dolores Martonick.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Robert MacNeal; children, Dina Dice and her husband, Steve, Rock Glen; Michele Hockenbury and her husband, Ryan, Mountain Top; and Robert MacNeal and his companion, Malori Champion, Freeland; grandchildren, Mark MacNeal, Steve Dice Jr. and Michella Hockenbury; brothers, Anthony, James and John Moyer, all of Pardeesville; and William Moyer, Weatherly; sisters, Betty Moyer, Pardeesville; and Carmella Nahay, Harwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held in Lady of Grace Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 27, 2020