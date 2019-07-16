Home

Geraldine Stinnett

Geraldine Stinnett Obituary
Geraldine "Mickey" Stinnett, 76, of Hazle Village passed away Sunday evening at her home.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert Sparling and Catherine Collister.

Geraldine was a member of Welsh Congregational Church, Hazle Village, where she was a former treasurer and trustee.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a bookkeeper.

Geraldine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her husband Howard T. Stinnett Sr., and sisters, Audrey Bayer and Patricia Goff.

Surviving are her daughters, Aline Krum and husband, Paul, Beaver Brook; and Susan Heller, Hazle Village; son, Howard T. Stinnett Jr., Hazleton; grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips, Kathryn Krum, Thomas Krum and Samantha Stinnett; stepgrandchildren, Jeanne Matteo, Jennifer Stapleton and Michelle Tarone; great-grandchildren, Connor Phillips, Eliana Stutz, Ethan Krum and McKenna Snyder; four step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Vangroski, Long Island, N.Y.; Dorothy Mankiewich and husband, Jack, Florida; and Loretta Santini, Florida; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Welsh Congregational Church, Hazle Village. The Rev. Melvin S. Mundie will officiate.

Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 16, 2019
