Geraldine U. Martinsen, 93, of Drums passed away early Sunday morning at Providence Place Senior Living Community, Drums.
Born in Colome, S.D., on Aug. 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Chris and Jessie Hamilton Larsen and spent the past eight years in Drums after moving from Sheridan, Wyo.
Geraldine grew up on a ranch and graduated from Colome High School. After 12 weeks of summer school, she started her teaching career, which she loved. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, S.D. She received additional education from the University of Wyoming. Her teaching career spanned 42 dedicated years. The first eight years were in South Dakota, five of which were in a one-room rural school.
In 1954, she came to Sheridan, Wyo., teaching 25 years at Coffeen and nine years at Meadowlark School. She is listed in "Who's Who Among American Teachers," an organization naming the best teachers in America as chosen by the best students.
She married I. Richard Martinsen in 1958 and they chose Sheridan as their lifelong home. This union was blessed with two daughters, Kristy Townsend and Kimberly Sauers. Geri's life was built around her family. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, camping, reading and needlework.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Richard Martinsen, on Sept. 21, 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Kristy Townsend and her husband, Mark, Sheridan, Wyo.; and Kimberly Sauers and her husband, Chris, Drums; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in Masonic Cemetery, Sheridan, Wyo.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Bethel, P.O. Box 70, Dayton, WY 82836; or at www.mountaintopexperience.org/donate; or to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 13, 2020