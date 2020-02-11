|
Gerard A. Provizzi of Hazle Twp., formerly of Beaver Meadows, died Feb. 1 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Teresa (Gordon) Provizzi.
Gerry was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1972, and received a degree in business management from Luzerne County Community College.
He worked for All Steel for 27 years until it closed; the U.S. Census Bureau from 2001 to 2009; and was a licensed Realtor for Century 21.
He was a member of the 1970-72 HHS basketball team, which went on to win the East Penn League Championship in 1971, and worked as a field marshal for three PGA events.
Gerry enjoyed playing and watching sports.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Patsy Quinn.
He is survived by a brother, John, Beaver Meadows; sisters, Maria Sutrisno, Weatherly; and Angela Lowery and her husband, Robert, Hazleton; along with nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 11, 2020