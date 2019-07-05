Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church 898 Centre St Freeland , PA View Map Gertrude A. Wenner

Gertrude A. Wenner, 93, of Freeland, passed away Tuesday at her home.



Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Prunto) Gallucci.



In 1944, and at the age of 16, she worked in the Chester shipyards of Philadelphia as a welder's marker. Gertrude was also employed as a waitress by the Hotel Altamont, Hazleton, Genetti's, Hazleton, and Lutherland Resort, Poconos, clothing factories in Freeland, food preparation at the Foster Twp. school, as well as an aide to the elderly, until retiring at the age of 86.



She was a former member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland, and a current member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, the Freeland Senior Citizens, the Hazleton YMCA, Northeastern Pennsylvania Polka Club, and a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.



Gertrude loved to dance and swim and had many friends, including those in the YMCA and church dinner groups.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Kenneth Wenner, in 1978; an infant son, Ronald; a daughter-in-law, Beth Ann Wenner; brothers, Frank, Anthony, Dominic, Pasquale and John Gallucci; and sisters, Anna Holland, Carmella Mott, Elizabeth Gallucci, Mary Ksanznak and Winifred Gallucci.



Surviving are her sons, Kenneth Wenner and wife, Jean, Pond Creek; Richard Wenner, Freeland; Brad Wenner, Freeland; Rodney Wenner, Jeddo; a daughter, Joyce Venezia and husband, Harry, Edgewater, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.



The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Drums.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Flowers are welcomed or donations, in Gertrude's name, to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, would be appreciated.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 5, 2019