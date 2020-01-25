|
|
Gertrude B. Schwick, 93, of Hazleton died Thursday evening at St. Luke Manor, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Helen Sokolowski Schwick.
She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Sargent Art, Hazleton.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Leo, John, Helen Mazurick and Irene Schwick. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Monday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 25, 2020