The funeral of Gertrude B. Schwick of Hazleton, who died Thursday, was held Monday from the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
The Rev. Michael Piccola celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial and Deacon Leonard Kassick offered final prayers and a blessing in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Pallbearers were, John S. Paletski, Jeffrey J. Stock, John S. Paletski III, John Andeara, Joseph Keyock and Brian Pliska.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 28, 2020