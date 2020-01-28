Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph
Hazleton, PA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph
Hazleton, PA
View Map

Gertrude B. Schwick

Add a Memory
Gertrude B. Schwick Obituary
The funeral of Gertrude B. Schwick of Hazleton, who died Thursday, was held Monday from the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.

The Rev. Michael Piccola celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial and Deacon Leonard Kassick offered final prayers and a blessing in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Pallbearers were, John S. Paletski, Jeffrey J. Stock, John S. Paletski III, John Andeara, Joseph Keyock and Brian Pliska.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -