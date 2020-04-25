|
Gertrude C. Zipovsky, 87, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday afternoon at Mountain Top Senior Living, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Crystal Ridge, daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Kozoil) Pazdon.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton, where she enjoyed assisting with Tuesday evening bingo.
Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Zipovsky; a brother, Joseph Pazdon; and sisters, Mary Mehalick and Theresa Drowniak.
She is survived by her children, Julia Lewis, West Wyoming; Thomas Zipovsky and his wife, Georgina, Hazleton; Kenneth Zipovsky and his wife, Christine, Hazleton; two sisters, Anna Grobelny, West Hazleton; and Cecelia Chupela, Edison, N.J.; four grandchildren, Charles and Christopher Farnsworth and Courtney and Brittany Zipovsky; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current coronavirus regulations, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 25, 2020