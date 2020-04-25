Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Gertrude C. Zipovsky

Add a Memory
Gertrude C. Zipovsky Obituary
Gertrude C. Zipovsky, 87, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday afternoon at Mountain Top Senior Living, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Crystal Ridge, daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Kozoil) Pazdon.

She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton, where she enjoyed assisting with Tuesday evening bingo.

Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Zipovsky; a brother, Joseph Pazdon; and sisters, Mary Mehalick and Theresa Drowniak.

She is survived by her children, Julia Lewis, West Wyoming; Thomas Zipovsky and his wife, Georgina, Hazleton; Kenneth Zipovsky and his wife, Christine, Hazleton; two sisters, Anna Grobelny, West Hazleton; and Cecelia Chupela, Edison, N.J.; four grandchildren, Charles and Christopher Farnsworth and Courtney and Brittany Zipovsky; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current coronavirus regulations, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -