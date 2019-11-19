|
|
Gertrude M. "Gertie" DeMelfi, 99, of Hazle Twp. passed away Sunday at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing, Drums, just days before her 100th birthday.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 28, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Mary (Snyder) Boyle.
She was a member of the Hazle Twp. Senior Citizens and was a former vice president. She was an avid bingo player and loved going to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Pennsylvania casinos. She was always willing to lend a hand and help people.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Daniel DeMelfi, in 1984; sisters, Esther Boyle, Rose Schisler and Shirley Gentle; and brothers Charles and James Boyle.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna DeMelfi, Hazleton; son, Daniel DeMelfi and his wife, Esme, Hazle Twp.; grandchildren, Michelle Fitzgerald, Jack Mulhall Jr., Kieran (Chiara), Gabriella and Daniel DeMelfi; great-grandchildren, Amanda Yanac, Chelsea Viechec, Samantha Mulhall and Cody Noggle; great-great-grandchildren Ryleigh Yanac and Frank Delmonico Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with the Rev. Wayne Lupole of Christ Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 19, 2019