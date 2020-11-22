Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map

Gilbert John Gerhard


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert John Gerhard Obituary

Former Carbon County Treasurer Gilbert John Gerhard of Wetzel Run Road Packer Twp., Weatherly, passed away peacefully Friday at home while surrounded by his family at 85 years of age.

Born Saturday, March 30, 1935, in Hudsondale, he was the son of the late Homer Gerhard.

He was also predeceased by his sisters, Alice Boganski and Mary Meyers.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann Argust Gerhard; sons, David J. Gerhard and his wife, Debra, Freeland; and Bill H. Gerhard and his wife, Donna, Weatherly; daughter, Lori A. Mahon and her husband, Bernie, Weatherly; brother, Thomas C. Gerhard and his wife, Betty, Weatherly; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Gilbert graduated from Weatherly High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He served 10 years as Carbon County treasurer, worked as borough manager for Kidder Twp. and was a Metropolitan Life Insurance agent.

Gilbert served on the Pennsylvania Republican Party Committee as treasurer. Family, sitting by his window admiring nature, and his deer were important to Gilbert. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231 A celebration of Gilbert's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Robert VonFrisch officiating at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Carbon County Animal Shelter, 77 West 13th St., Jim Thorpe.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.griffiths

funeralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -