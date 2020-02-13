|
|
Gina Kepp, 63, of Hazleton passed away Saturday.
She was the daughter of Elmer and Marguerite (Mariano) Poncheri.
Gina was of the Catholic faith.
She was a licensed practical nurse and also the owner/president of Tent Rentals of NEPA. She was the caregiver to her mother, Marquerite. Gina was also a member of the Penn State alumni club.
Gina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, going to the beach and was an avid reader.
She was predeceased by her father; and her son, Robert S. Kepp.
She is survived by her husband, David Kepp; son, David Jr.; grandchildren, Dominic and Sophia Kepp; mother, Marguerite Poncheri; sister, Linda Poncheri; brother, Wayne and his wife, Karen; and several nieces and nephews.
Gina was a devoted wife to her husband, David Kepp, devoted mother to David Jr. and Robert, and especially devoted grandmother to Sophia and Dominic Kepp. She was also a loving daughter and sister.
There will be a viewing on Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc, 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, where the family will receive family and friends.
The funeral will be held Saturday from John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, where Gina will be laid to rest next to her son, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hazleton Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
She was a woman who always thought about others before herself.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. was honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020