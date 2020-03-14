Home

Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Drums, PA
View Map

Giovanna M. Fellin

Giovanna M. Fellin Obituary
Giovanna M. Fellin, Drums, passed away Thursday at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Mary B. Fellin and John Fellin.

A 1950 graduate of Hazleton High School, she also attended Harcum Junior College, Bryn Mawr. She then entered her family's retail jewelry business, Fellin's Jewelers, Hazleton, where she worked until her retirement in 1985.

A member of Hazleton area garden clubs, she was an enthusiastic, award-winning gardener. A gifted artist, she was a member of the Hazleton Art League for many years. She was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church and sang in its music ministry.

Her survivors include a sister, Celeste Fellin Kosko; and nieces, Mary Celeste Kosko and Andrea Kosko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Drums.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

For more information or to leave a sympathy message,visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 14, 2020
