Girard Pacelli, 91, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday in St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (DeLorenzo) Pacelli and resided in Hazleton for most of his life. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea and the Rhineland, Germany. He also was called for duty in 1960 for a 10-month stint during the Berlin Crisis. After 30 years of service to our country, Girard retired from the Army Reserve and National Guard. He also completed 31 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and president of Branch 253, where he was the shop steward.
Girard was a member of Most Precious Blood Church and North American Letter Carrier's Union. He was also an avid sports enthusiast and dedicated Yankees fan. He was captain of the Army basketball team at Fort Baker, Calif., and played competitive softball until he turned 54.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his beloved wife, the former Norma J. Pecile, on March 30, 2007; three brothers, Salvadore, Anthony and Alex; sister, Adeline Pacelli Sambora; and brother-in-law, Anthony "Ishky" DeFrancesco.
Surviving are his sister, Rose Pacelli Lazer; and sister-in-law, Gloria DeFrancesco; niece, Cheryl Daley and husband, Mark; great-nieces, Norina Manassy and husband, Eric; and Kim Daley; grandchildren, Robert Paul Pacelli, Christopher Pacelli and Michael Pacelli; and great-grandchildren, Jordon and Nicholas Pacelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at the Most Precious Blood Church.
Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2020