Gladys Curtis, 90, formerly of Ocala, Fla., and a resident of Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, died Sunday afternoon at Weatherwood.
Born in Hazleton on Sept. 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Lester) Curtis.
A 1947 graduate of Hazleton High School, Gladys continued her education at Kings County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she graduated in 1951 with her degree as a registered nurse. Following nursing school, she obtained her certificate of anesthesia in 1954 after completing a 12-month training course at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md.
Shortly after completing her education, she relocated to Florida, where she spent most of her life in the Ocala area. After many years of service in the health care field, Gladys retired from the Monroe Regional Medical Center as chief of anesthesia. Following her retirement from nursing, she remained in the Ocala area and began a second career as a real estate agent, which she enjoyed for about 10 years. In 2011, she moved back to the Hazleton area to be close to her family.
Gladys enjoyed her life to the fullest and often commented that she had no regrets and had lived a good life. Although she received several proposals, Gladys never married, was very independent her whole life and always took charge of any situation. She loved to travel the world with her nursing friends and she liked organizing and conducting garage sales at her home for herself, friends and neighbors. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed attending religious conferences.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her sister, Bertha Bittner, Weatherly; nephew, Ronald Bittner, Allentown; niece, Debra Hauze, Freeland; great nephews, Adam Hauze V, Arlington, Va.; and Evan Hauze, Freeland; along with various cousins.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 9, 2020