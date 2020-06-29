|
Gloria I. Jastremsky, 62, of Drums, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Susan DeLorenzo Slavick Sr., and was of Catholic faith.
She was a 1976 graduate of Bishop Hafey High School and a 1979 graduate from Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by Danville State Hospital for 10 years and was the director of nursing at St. Luke's Nursing Home and director of nursing and home administrator for Mountain City Nursing Home.
Surviving are her husband of 18 years, Joseph Jastremsky; sisters, Maureen Pusti and her husband, Robert, Enola; and Donna Malisko, Drums; brother, Lawrence Slavick Jr. and his wife, Joanne, Hazleton; nieces, Michelle Perella, Ann Marie Slavick and Laura Antonella; great-nephews, Anthony, Roman and Braydon.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, PO Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Condolences can be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 29, 2020