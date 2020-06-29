Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Gloria I. Jastremsky

Add a Memory
Gloria I. Jastremsky Obituary
Gloria I. Jastremsky, 62, of Drums, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Susan DeLorenzo Slavick Sr., and was of Catholic faith.

She was a 1976 graduate of Bishop Hafey High School and a 1979 graduate from Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by Danville State Hospital for 10 years and was the director of nursing at St. Luke's Nursing Home and director of nursing and home administrator for Mountain City Nursing Home.

Surviving are her husband of 18 years, Joseph Jastremsky; sisters, Maureen Pusti and her husband, Robert, Enola; and Donna Malisko, Drums; brother, Lawrence Slavick Jr. and his wife, Joanne, Hazleton; nieces, Michelle Perella, Ann Marie Slavick and Laura Antonella; great-nephews, Anthony, Roman and Braydon.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, PO Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.

Condolences can be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -