Gloria Jean (Lockwood) Liene, 56, of West Hazleton died Saturday at Mountain Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center after a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born in Hazleton on April 13, 1963, Gloria was the daughter of Joseph and Florence Lockwood. The second-youngest of six children, Gloria grew up in a close family in the tight-knit village of Tresckow.
A 1981 graduate of West Hazleton High School and the Hazleton Area Vocational-Technical School cosmetology program, Gloria was the WHHS Wildcats' 1981 senior class president.
She earned a degree from the former Lackawanna Junior College and worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist.
Gloria also was a former president of the Hazleton Area Multiple Sclerosis Support Group.
Petite and not-quite-five-feet-tall, Gloria was iron-willed and resolute and endured the disease with strength and courage. Her family was her world and she cherished them and her friends with all of her heart.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 31 years, Anthony F. Liene Jr.; a daughter, Tristi Lenz and her husband, Eric Lenz; and a granddaughter, Amelia Lenz, all of Dunmore; and a son, Anthony F. Liene III, West Hazleton.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Joseph, in 1977; and Florence, in 2018.
Gloria also is survived by three sisters, Marian Lockwood, Tresckow; Joan Smith, Slatington; and Cheryl Mazaika and partner, Al Irvin, South Carolina; two brothers, Joseph Lockwood and wife, Lori, Conyngham; and James Lockwood and wife, Lauren, Milford; her father- and mother-in-law, Anthony and Rita Liene, Hazle Twp.; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Lieb and husband, Paul Lieb, Hazleton; sister-in-law, Sandy Theodore, Palmyra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting with arrangements.
A memorial celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date, when that becomes possible.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 15, 2020