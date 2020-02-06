|
Gloria J. Reademan of West Hazleton passed away peacefully Monday night at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marie (Raymond) Pavone.
She was a longtime resident of West Hazleton and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi before its closure.
Gloria lived her life helping and assisting her elderly neighbors and friends, and being with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John "Jack" Reademan, in 1973; sisters, Anna Moyer, Genevieve Jordan, Margaret Boney and Virginia Moran; and brothers, Eugene and Patrick Pavone.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy Cecco and her husband, Kenneth, Exton; grandchildren, Jessica Cecco Boone and her husband, Colby, Alex Cecco and Sarah Cecco; sister-in-law, Kathy Pavone, Hazleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maylath Hospice Homecare, 750 state Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251.
The family asks that in her memory you perform a kind gesture to the elderly.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020