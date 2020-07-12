Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
87 S. Hunter Highway
Drums, PA
Gloria Jean Raymond


1945 - 2020
Gloria Jean Raymond Obituary
Gloria Jean Raymond, 75, of Hazleton passed away Friday afternoon in Geisinger Holy Spirit, Camp Hill, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Hazleton on April 23, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lena (Cerrito) Stragenick and spent the past 26 years in Hazleton, after moving from Drums.

Gloria had worked for Globe Lighting, Valmont Industrial Park, and RCA, Mountain Top. She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and word search puzzles.

Surviving are a son, Anthony Raymond, Hazleton; a sister, Joanne Smedley and her husband, Harold, Harrisburg; and three nephews.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.

Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 12, 2020
