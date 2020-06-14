|
|
Gloria Jean White, 75, a guest of St. Luke's Manor and formerly of McAdoo, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by her family in Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hazleton.
Born Sept. 13, 1944, in Tunkhannock, she was the daughter of Frank and Genevieve Yale Stoss.
Gloria was the eldest of 17 children.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Louis, in 2013; grandson, Michael White Jr., in 1989; daughter, Patricia Reshetar, in February 2020; and brothers and sisters, John, Richard, Michael, Glenn, and Lowell Stoss; and sisters, Florence, Linda and Brenda.
Gloria is survived by her children, Carol Branz, Michael and wife, Nicole, Lori White and Jeffrey, and Rosemarie Wikersham and husband, Anthony. She is also survived by the apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Scott Branz Jr., Michelle Kondash, Melissa Branz, Scott White, Cody White, Desiree White, Dakota Branz, Kylie Reshetar; great-grandchildren, Scott Branz III, Hannah Fisher, Angelina Branz, Nicholas Fisher, Tyson Fisher and Isabella Hunsinger. Also surviving are brothers Frank, Myron, James, George, Thomas, Arthur and Steven; a sister, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews.
Beside the time spent with her family, Gloria loved gardening, gossiping, and watching General Hospital. She had a smile and kindness in her heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday at Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo. The Rev. Jane Hess will officiate.
Interment will follow in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown.
