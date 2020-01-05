|
Gloria "Dinie" Marnell, 82, entered into eternal rest Wednesday in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J.
Born and raised in Hazleton, Gloria was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Balay) Keller.
Gloria was a fan of many sports, including golf, baseball and especially Pittsburgh Penguins hockey. She enjoyed cooking, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She loved all animals and cared for many during her lifetime. Above all, she valued spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, James, in 2017. Gloria was also predeceased by brothers, Joseph, Robert and Anthony Keller; and a sister, Nancy Fabiniak.
Gloria leaves behind her loving children, Anthony Marnell and wife, Maria, Hillsborough, N.J.; and Teresa Semenza and husband, Anthony, Hazle Twp. She will be dearly missed by her cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Grace and Olivia Marnell; and Danielle, Nicole and Michael Semenza; her brother, Peter Keller; sisters-in-law, Theresa Keller, Eugenia Gabriel and Elaine Marnell; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Manville, N.J. 08835.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 5281, North Branch, NJ 08871, or NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 5, 2020