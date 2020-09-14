Home

Gloria Sanzi

Gloria Sanzi Obituary

Gloria Sanzi, 74, passed away on Saturday morning.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Alverna Stewart Roman.

Prior to retiring, Gloria worked in the restaurant industry. She loved cooking, bingo, trips to the casino and all kids.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Paul Sanzi Jr.; her grandson, Ryan Sanzi, earlier this year; and her brother, Carmen Roman.

Surviving are her children, Paul Sanzi III and wife, Carole, Freeland; Jennifer Paisley and husband, Thomas, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Michele Sanzi, McAdoo; brothers, Vincent and Frank Roman; and sister, Mary Roman. Fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church, Freeland.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fierro Funeral Home, Hazleton.


