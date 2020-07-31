Home

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John's Memorial Park
Ringtown, PA
View Map

Gomer David "Bud" Horne

Gomer David "Bud" Horne Obituary

Gomer "Bud" David Horne, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2020.

He graduated from Penn State University with an engineering degree, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and received his MBA from Monmouth University. Gomer started his Naval Engineering career at the Philadelphia Naval Base where he was transferred with his unit to the Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Station, he was a long-time resident of Toms River.  

Gomer was born on Feb. 2, 1939, in Ringtown, the son of David and Mary Marguerite Stauffer Horne. 

He is predeceased by both parents; his brothers and sisters, Reber Horne, David Horne, Marian Horne McLaughlin, Harold Horne, Helen Horne Roulin and Verda Horne Knecht. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alyce L. Horne; his goddaughter, Tara L. Guld-Fodor; and his loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Gomer loved watching sports, he especially loved his Nittany Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Philly's, along with watching football and baseball, he loved playing golf and was an avid bridge player.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 pm. at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, N.J. 

A committal service will be held Tuesday at noon at St. John's Memorial Park, Ringtown.


