Gordon Lewis Ackers, 86, of Lehigh Tannery, White Haven, passed away Dec. 18 at Smith Health Care, Wright Twp.
Born and raised in White Haven, he was the son of the late Mary and Leo Ackers.
He attended school in White Haven and, upon graduating, served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft engineer. Upon discharge, he worked for both Wilmot Engineering and Weatherly Casting, retiring in 1995.
He was a life member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, White Haven.
On Nov. 8, 1958, he married Beverly Sterner. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, son, Gordy and his wife, Doreen; and daughter, Cindy Derolf and her husband, Dwight.
Without a doubt, the highlight of his life was when he became a grandfather. He is survived by the three people who were considered the center of his universe, his grandchildren, Jake Derolf, Pasadena, Md., and his companion, Danielle Berman; Chandler Ackers, Springfield, N.J., and her companion, Briley Marchetti; and Hannah Ackers, a senior at Michigan State University.
Being a skilled carpenter, he passed his craft on to his son, Gordy, and grandson, Jake, both of whom achieved their skill level through guidance from his patience and knowledge. He was also the best cheerleader for granddaughters, Chandler and Hannah, throughout their field hockey careers and attended every high school game and never missed a single Big Ten college broadcast.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his three sisters, Leona Ackers and Elaine Smith, both of White Haven; and Mary Alice Quinn, Torrington, Conn.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Leo and Daniel Ackers; sister, Dorothy Herberner; brother-in-law, Donald Smith; nephew, Stephen Quinn and niece, Barbie Herbener.
He is survived by 11 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his family, Gordy is survived by his granddogs, Lola, Mia, Nelli, Pippy and Lenny, whom he loved dearly.
The family asks that you come to pay your respects at 9 a.m. Friday with a service to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, White Haven.
In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates your consideration of a monetary donation in his memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 418 Berwick St., White Haven, PA 18661
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019