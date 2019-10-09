|
|
Grace Darrow-Cuozzo, 64, of North James Street, Hazleton, died Sunday morning at her home.
Born in Hazleton on March 6, 1955, she was a daughter of the late William Roman and Leila (Lubrecht) Darrow and spent her entire life in the area.
A 1973 graduate of West Hazleton High School, Grace was very active in local politics. She was a former Hazleton city councilwoman and a former board member of both the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority and the Hazleton Housing Authority.
She enjoyed spending time outside gardening and most importantly loved to spend time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death only by her parents.
Surviving are her husband, John Cuozzo, Weatherly; daughter, Sarah Magula and her husband, Gerard, Eagle Rock; grandchildren, Jacob and Gracie Magula; sisters, Michele Corrado and her husband, Fred, Hazle Twp.; Tina Delehanty, Hazle Twp.; and Patricia Derr and her husband, Charles, Hazleton; brother, John Darrow and his wife, Gertie, Hazle Twp.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The Rev. Jeremy Yadsko will preside.
Burial will follow in Vine Street Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends are invited to call at the Hazle Chapel for a visitation period Friday from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
Memorial donations to MMI Preparatory School, 154 Centre St., Freeland, PA 18224, are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 9, 2019