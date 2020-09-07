|
|
Grace Dolores Fisher, 91, of Hazlewood Apartments, Hazle Township, died Saturday at Residential Hospice in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Born in Weatherly, January 26, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Curtis) Rinehimer.
Throughout her life, Grace spent her time caring for others. She was a sweet soul who was a mom to everyone and loved by all.
Grace was a faithful child of God throughout her life. She faithfully prayed read her Bible daily and was most recently a member of Church Alive in Hazle Twp. and previously Apostolic Faith Church, West Hazleton.
She loved to cook and share her creations with her family and especially cherished the time she would spend with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sisters Corrine Culp and Esther Krantz and son-in-law Clinton Lutz.
Surviving are her daughters Linda Hill and her husband Edgar of Grantsville, UT and Karen Lutz and her late husband Clinton Lutz of Conyngham; grandchildren Rodney Hill and Rhonda Hill, both of Grantsville, UT; Craig Lutz of Drums, Dwayne Lutz of Lewistown, and Jabin Lutz of White Haven; 19 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Harold and Arthur; sister Alice and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will take place privately. However friends and family are invited to a viewing period which will be held Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Butler Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 530 West Butler Drive, Drums.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com