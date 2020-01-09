|
Grace M. Fazio, 98, born June 26, 1921, died Dec. 30 at St. Luke's Pavilion.
Grace was the daughter of Rosario and Mary Polcaro. She was predeceased by brothers Dominic "Nick," Hazleton; Joseph, Reading; John, Hazleton; and sisters, Mary Armentano, Mission Viejo, Calif.; Lena Kelley, Easton; and Anna Smith, Harleigh.
She was proud of her Italian heritage, but more proud of her family and friends.
Grace was a devoted Catholic and a member of Most Precious Blood Church. You could see her walking "Nanny Goat Hill," Seybert Street, most Sundays, even late into her nineties.
She worked as a seamstress and as a part-time waitress for Olear's Catering. Never learning to drive, that did not stop her from traveling extensively, here and abroad. She was a great traveler, never to complain and always thankful for the ability to do so.
She possessed a sharp mind, recalling details almost a century old. Friends and acquaintances loved her and respectfully referred to her as "Aunt Grace," "Gracie" and even "Gracious." Grace enjoyed avidly playing Pinochle. She was always willing to 'share' her opinion anytime.
A viewing is scheduled for Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Fierro Funeral Services Inc., 26 W. Second Street, Hazleton, followed by a 10 a.m. Christian Mass at Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. 4th Street, Hazleton. Weather permitting, immediately afterwards there will be a gravesite burial at MPB Cemetery, E. Ninth St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to Community Services for Sight, 4 Brookhill Road, Sugarloaf, PA 18249, or to Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. 4th St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 9, 2020