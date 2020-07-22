Home

Gregory Hudock

Gregory Hudock Obituary

Gregory Hudock, 59, of White Haven died at home Saturday.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gloria McCloskey Hudock III and was a graduate of Weatherly High School and Carbon County Vocational Technical School, Class of 1979. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a chef and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Nascar and Indy Racing Fan. He had a passion for music and would play the drums in his spare time.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelsey Marie and Riley Lorraine Hudock; siblings, Doreen (Matthew) Cannon, White Haven; Lisa Brynok, White Haven; and Blane (Cynthia) Hudock, Berwick; and nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside funeral service will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.

