|
|
Gregory P. Keiper, 64, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the loving husband of Josephine (Juntilla) Keiper.
Born in York, on June 27, 1955, Gregory was a son of the late Arthur S., II and Jean Marie (Stanford) Keiper. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville, where he attended Mass daily.
Gregory was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He enjoyed telling jokes and loved motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, Gregory is survived by a brother, Arthur S. "Buzz" Keiper, III and his wife, Beverly; two sisters, Mariellen Clark and her husband, James, and Theresa Jean "Tess" Keiper; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerard A. "Jerry" Keiper and a sister, Georgiana M. Marchetti.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 125 S. Spruce St., Annville. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
A memorial service will also be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of American, 2121 K St., NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C., 20037.
Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Lebanon, is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019