|
|
Harold Beishline, 81, of Jeanesville died March 27 at his residence.
He was born in Jeanesville, the son of the late Peter Paul and Alice (Weisenborn) Beishline.
Harold worked as a private contractor for the postal service for many years.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Peter W. Beishline; and his longtime companion, Lorraine Schoch. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by a number of cousins.
Due to coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
Interment in Jeansville Cemetery will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020