Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Harold Beishline

Harold Beishline Obituary
Harold Beishline, 81, of Jeanesville died March 27 at his residence.

He was born in Jeanesville, the son of the late Peter Paul and Alice (Weisenborn) Beishline.

Harold worked as a private contractor for the postal service for many years.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Peter W. Beishline; and his longtime companion, Lorraine Schoch. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by a number of cousins.

Due to coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.

Interment in Jeansville Cemetery will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020
