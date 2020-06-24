Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Harold G. Petock

Harold G. Petock Obituary
Harold G. Petock, 82, of Beaver Meadows passed away Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Beaver Meadows, son of the late Michael and Anna (Mehalick) Petock. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.

A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard, Company E, 1st Regiment out of Fort Dix, N.J.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a surveyor. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Silver Ridge Hunting Club and the Broad Mountain Hunting Club.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Nicholas, John, Raymond and Alice Petock; Mary Baldesari; Anna Baldesari; Catherine Cassic; and Verna Makowski.

He is survived by his wife, with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this September, the former Margaret Beishline; a brother, Michael Petock and his wife, Elaine, Coplay; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul B.C. Church.

Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Panahida will be held at 7 p.m.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020
