Harold G. Petock, 82, of Beaver Meadows passed away Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Beaver Meadows, son of the late Michael and Anna (Mehalick) Petock. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard, Company E, 1st Regiment out of Fort Dix, N.J.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a surveyor. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Silver Ridge Hunting Club and the Broad Mountain Hunting Club.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Nicholas, John, Raymond and Alice Petock; Mary Baldesari; Anna Baldesari; Catherine Cassic; and Verna Makowski.
He is survived by his wife, with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this September, the former Margaret Beishline; a brother, Michael Petock and his wife, Elaine, Coplay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul B.C. Church.
Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Panahida will be held at 7 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020