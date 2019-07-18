Harold L. Westerhoff

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Harold L. (West) Westerhoff, 80, of Fruitland Park, Fla., passed away Friday in The Villages, Fla.



Harold was born on April 12, 1939, in Hackensack, N. J. to Edward I. and Ethel (Cappell) Westerhoff.



West proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring as a senior chief petty officer. He served two tours in Vietnam.



West was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He loved cars and restored a Corvette with his best friend, Jay North. He enjoyed his electronics and his TVs.



West is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol (Stash); son Edward Nguyen and wife, Rose, Cherry Hill, N.J.; his former companion and mother to his son, Edward, Lora Phan; three grandchildren, Angel, Alicia, and Adam; and brother Gordon (Jan) Westerhoff, Fairfield, N.J.



West is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Alina.



Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2019