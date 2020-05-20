Home

Harold Patrick Filler Sr.

Harold Patrick Filler Sr. Obituary
Harold Patrick Filler Sr., "Jeff," 83, of Hazleton passed away Saturday.

Born in Hazleton on May 9, 1937, he was the son of the late Rose (Jefferson) Filler and the late Harold Filler.

A member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, he was last employed at the Keystone Job Corps center and previously at Spaulding's Bakery, where he was a member of BC&T Union Local 481, which he took pride in for more than 22 years.

Jeff was known for his love of Cadillacs and love of music, having played multiple instruments over the years. He also enjoyed playing darts and horseshoes.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife of 48 years, Mildred Elsie (Balas) Filler, "Mamu"; and his sister, Catherine Peck.

Surviving are his five children, Patricia Iero and Richard, Virginia; Natalie Franzosa and Anthony, Hazle Twp.; Beth Ann Green and Michael, Dalton; Rachalle Buyarski and Robert, Pardeesville; and Harold Patrick Filler Jr. and Mary, Sugarloaf Twp. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to all those who provided care to their father over the years.

Unfortunately, due to pandemic limitations, a private service will be held.

Jeff's family will be grateful for prayers in remembrance of Jeff.

Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020
