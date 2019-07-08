Harold S. Rohde

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Harold S. Rohde, 88, of Weatherly, passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Born in Weatherly, he was the son of the late Julius and Stella Steigerwalt Rohde.



Harold was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly. Prior to retiring, he was employed by the U. S. Postal Service, and was the postmaster in White Haven.



Harold was a member of the Hazle Azalea Fellowship Masonic Lodge 327. He was inducted into the Weatherly Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. Harold enjoyed taking fishing trips with his family.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Doris Fairchilds Rohde; an infant son; and brother, Norman Rohde.



Surviving are his son Ronald Rohde and wife, Linda, North Port, Fla.; daughter Jeanne Englehart and husband, Todd, Weatherly; and son Warren Rohde and wife, Bonnie, Fleetwood; grandchildren, Joyce Chobert, Greg, Elizabeth and Benjamin Rohde; companion and best friend, Donna Haney, Weatherly; and nieces and nephews.



The Rev. Janell Wigen will officiate the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday in Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.



A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, 353 Third St., Weatherly, PA 18255.



Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 8, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries