Harris L. Wolfe, 70, of Hazleton, passed away Friday evening at his residence after a brief illness.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Carl and Adela (Berzanski) Wolfe. Harris was of the Protestant faith.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School, class of 1967, he attended Bloomsburg University, Boston University and Drexel University, Philadelphia.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an electrical engineer with Rushabh Instruments, producing medical instruments for Europe.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Benjamin; and sister, Jeanette Rarick.
He is survived by his former wife, Debbie Wolfe, Illinois; and the following brothers and sisters, Cindy Washko and her husband, George, Sugarloaf Twp.; Bette Mae Rittochette and her husband, Ken, Shickshinny; Adele Garger, Claifornia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2020