Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

Harry "the Hat" Brosius

Harry "the Hat" Brosius Obituary
Harry "the Hat" Brosius, born Jan. 7, 1949, passed away Monday.

It is with a broken heart to announce the passing of my beloved companion of 32 years.

He was the joy in my heart and sometimes a pain in mon cul, but I loved him condition free.

He loved this camping trips to Canada, he loved them so much that he stayed there for three years, when he finally came home, he found the love of his life, Rose, then he continued his camping trips to Canada with her and their friends.

He enjoyed touring with various bands, in his younger years he worked on the road crews. He eventfully got together with two of his friends and formed the band "FBI" and then later a duo, "Roadwork." He enjoyed playing his guitars and harmonicas.

He followed all Pittsburgh sports, his beloved Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, often yelling at the TV screen.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde "Barney" Brosius; his mother, Betty (Zimmerman) Walbert; and a brother, Robert Brosius.

He is survived by his companion, Rose (Engle) Ulshafer; and several cousins.

Tile straight to Heaven, Sweetheart, no short cuts.

Funeral arrangements will be held and announced at a later date once restrictions from the coronavirus are lifted.

Harman Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 31, 2020
