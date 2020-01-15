|
A beautiful heart stopped beating on Tuesday.
Harry "Sandy" Shaup, 78, of 62 Lakeside Ave., Delano, was born in Hazleton on Oct. 20, 1941.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Twp. High School. He was an MP in the Army. Sandy was a truck driver for Atlas Powder Co., Karchner Trucking, Seybertsville, and retired from Kraft Foods, Allentown, with over four million safe driving miles. He was known for his outgoing personality and contagious laughter.
A beloved, devoted husband, father and amazing Papa to his granddaughter, Emily Sasinowski, he is survived by his wife, Carol Kutsko Shaup, with whom he had just celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary. He is also survived by son, Michael; daughter, Denise Shaup Sasinowski, wife of Nick Sasinowski, Bloomsburg; son, Dennis Shaup; and loving granddaughter, Emily. Also surviving are brother, David Shaup, Old Forge; and sister, Kay, wife of George Fazio, Florida; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Kelly and Agnes Shaup.
He was a member of the Delano Fire Company; Quakake American Legion; Park Crest Fish and Game Commission; and Bears Head Sportsman Association.
He was of the Catholic faith. Services and viewing will be held at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua, on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020