Helen A. Borchick, 98, formerly of McAdoo, passed away Saturday at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.
Born in Yorktown, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Silk Palusek.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and belonged to the Sodality Society of her parish. Prior to retiring, Helen was a seamstress in the area garment industry.
Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be sadly missed.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Louis Borchick Sr.; brothers, Michael and Joseph Palusek; and sister, Mary Barkanich.
Surviving are her son, Louis Borchick Jr. and wife, Diane, McAdoo; granddaughter, Christine Durso and husband, Anthony, Harrisburg; sisters, Theresa Maysado, McAdoo; and Margaret Phillips, Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the All Saints Parish Facebook page at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 13, 2020