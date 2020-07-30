Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Helen A. Kucey

Helen A. Kucey Obituary

Helen A. Kucey, 95, of Drums and formerly of Lansford, passed away Wednesday evening in Guardian Eldercare, Nanticoke.

Born in Lansford, July 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Stefano) Tomko and spent the past three years in Drums, after spending her entire life in Landsford.

Helen worked as a secretary for the former Home Life Insurance Co. and later for Wargo Manufacturing Co. and Jack L. Honig Manufacturing dress factories. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. She was a current member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, Mountain Top. She graduated from Lansford High School, Class of 1943.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two brothers, Joseph and George Tomko; and a grandson, Thomas Bednar.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jane Bryfogle and her husband, Ken, Drums; a son, Steve Kucey, Venice, Fla.; two grandchildren, Sheri Kucey, Baltimore; and Chris Bednar and his wife, Kelly, Mountain Top; and two great-granddaughters, Tiara Bednar, Henderson, Nev.; and Marlena Bednar, Mountain Top.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Parish, 420 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Burial will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua.

Friends may call Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.


