Helen A. Moisey

Helen A. Moisey Obituary

Helen A. Moisey, 96, of Tresckow and formerly a resident at Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazle Twp., passed away Monday afternoon in St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.

Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Sarah (Stempeck) Garbacik.

Helen was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and formerly of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Tresckow.

Prior to retiring, she was employed in the area garment industry.

Helen was a loving and devoted wife and mother and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Stephen "Peffer" Moisey; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Moisey; and son-in-law, Paul Langer, Ambler; brother, Edward Garbacik, West Hazleton; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held.

Interment will be in St. Michael's R.C. Cemetery, Tresckow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Helen's late brother's memorial fund; The Rev. Louis Garbacik Memorial Fund, c/o Thomas P. Kopetskie, 115 Franklin St., Hazleton, PA 18201. Checks can be made out to the Rev. Louis Garbacik Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund has provided assistance to some of the area's brightest students from Hazleton Area High School and Marion Catholic High School of Polish-American ancestry.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.


