Helen C. Mikita

Helen C. Mikita Obituary
Helen C. Mikita, 101, formerly of Jeanesville and Hazleton, died Sunday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late George and Susan (Gasper) Tutko.

She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.

Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mikita; and her brothers, Joseph and George Tutko.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Mikita, Lattimer; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Monday at noon at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with Deacon Leonard Kassick officiating.

Friends and relatives may call Monday from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the services.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020
