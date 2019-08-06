|
|
Helen Carol Stover, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, of Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Friday at 76.
Born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Abington, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Rowinski) Keyburn. She was also predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Ronald A. Stover Sr.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy J. Shuttle and her husband, Robert L., of Lansdale; son, Ronald A. Stover Jr. and his wife, Lybet, of Weatherly; sister, Joyce Kelly and her husband, Joseph T. Kelly, of Warminster; grandchildren, Nicole Markovchick and her husband, Jamie; Robert Shuttle Jr.; Ryan Shuttle and his wife, Lisa; Reed Shuttle; Bret Stover and Jake Stover; great-grandchildren, Grant Markovchick and Evie Markovchick; nieces, Leanne Kelly; and Mollie Tufman and her husband, Eric; and nephew, Joseph Kelly and his wife, Toni.
A 1960 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Carol assisted her husband and son with the family business, Power Plus Automotive, in Weatherly, for many years. Carol also was employed by Boscov's for 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, and the Red Hatters, both of Weatherly. An avid gardener who enjoyed bird watching, reading and spending time taking care of family, Carol will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255, 570-427-4231
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. from the funeral home.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741.
To share a fond memory of Carol or offer condolences, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 6, 2019