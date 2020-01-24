|
Helen Eroh, 96, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Providence Place, Drums.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Safko Prokopic.
A graduate of Hazleton High School and a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, Helen was previously employed at the Publix Shirt Factory, Hazleton, and Tung-Sol Electric Inc.
Helen loved to laugh as well as playing bingo and doing puzzles.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edmond "Ned" Eroh, in 1997; brothers, George, Michael, Charles and Edward Prokopic; and sisters, Mary Marcinkevich, Elizabeth Hartley Duser and Anna Wiegand.
Surviving are her daughter, Roseann McGeehin and her husband, Patrick, Florida; niece, Betty Ann Hart and husband, John; and grandnieces, Michele, Kelly and Joy.
Helen's family wishes to acknowledge and thank Helen's loving and devoted caregivers, Diane, Buena, Susie, Sherry and Andrea.
Helen's funeral will be held Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from Boyle Funeral Home Inc., 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with A Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Private burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, will follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home today from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Donations, in Helen's memory, to the would be appreciated by her family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 24, 2020