Helen (Gerry) G. Kost, 81, of Hazle Twp. died Monday at her residence.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late John and Ann (Shinko) Kost. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
A registered nurse, she attended school at Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing and worked in Philadelphia a number of years before returning to Hazleton and private duty nursing in the area.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John.
She is survived by siblings, Lorraine Held and her husband, Walter, Reading; Patricia Scallion, Hazleton; and twin brother, Frank Kost and his wife, Renee, Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Friday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 12, 2020