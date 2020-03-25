|
Helen I. Roberts, 83, of Drums passed away Monday evening at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., following a lengthy illness.
Born in McAdoo on July 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Majetski) Prokipchak and spent the past 32 years in Drums after moving from Conyngham.
Helen was a kitchen manager for Bishop Hafey High School and was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp., and belonged to the Drums Lioness Lions Club, the St. John Bosco Altar & Rosary and Prayer Group and the Bishop Hafey Mother's Club. Helen enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family, grandchildren and granddogs.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers John, Daniel and Paul Prokipchak; and a sister, Evelyn Lapetina.
Surviving are her loving husband of 42 years, Kenneth W. Roberts, to whom she was married on June 17, 1977; a daughter, Linda Bayzick and her husband, Donald, Sugarloaf Twp.; a son, William Drasher, Tomhicken; two grandchildren, William Drasher and his companion, Selena Sagan, Lewisburg; and Amanda Drasher, Hazleton; a great-grandson, Jaison Drasher; three sisters, Rita Faleshock, Hazleton; Joan Puza and her husband, John, McAdoo; and Patricia Castiglione and her husband, Lorenzo, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.
Her memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020