Helen Kokinda, 94, formerly of Tresckow, passed away Thursday afternoon at Fritzingertown Senior Community, Drums.
Born in Oneida, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Slota) Shepitka.
She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Andrew Kokinda; son, Ronald Kokinda; brother, Michael Shepitka; and sisters, Mary Levandoski, Florence Ulshafer and Anna Janas.
Surviving are her son, Richard Kokinda and wife, Cheryl, Drums; daughter-in-law, Gwenn Kokinda, Drums; grandson, Nicholas Kokinda and companion, Brianna Agresta; and nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 14, 2020