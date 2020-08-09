Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471

Helen Kukay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Kukay Obituary

Helen Kukay, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton.

Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Hanincik Kukay. She was employed as a supervisor by Chanel Company in Edison, N.J., until retiring. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows. Helen loved to travel and go on cruises visiting many beautiful countries and many historic landmarks. She also helped out in an Edison, N.J., church with their bingo games.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Hlinka, Anna Hunadi, Elizabeth Setar and Rita Giannetta; and a brother, Peter Kukay.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 119 Berwick St., Beaver Meadows, with the Rev. James Demko officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Beaver Meadows. Friends and family may call from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday in the church.

Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Condolence can be made at www.blazoskyfh.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -